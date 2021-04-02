Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre opens at Cork City Hall

A mass Covid-19 vaccination centre at Cork City Hall opened on Friday morning.

Work began to convert the building into a vaccination centre in February.

About 750-800 frontline healthcare workers, who have already received appointments, will be given doses on Friday with vaccinations running until 8pm.

The vaccination centre has been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

When fully operational and opened to the public, the centre will have up to 30 booths. It will then be used to vaccinate people in line with the groupings identified in the Government’s vaccine rollout strategy.

It is one of five vaccination hubs in Co Cork.

A vaccination centre opened in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month. Like City Hall, that centre has 30 booths and will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 per day if needed.

The other hubs in the county are at the Munster Technological University campus in Bishopstown, Mallow GAA Club and at Bantry Primary Care Centre.