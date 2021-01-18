Coombe board to discuss giving of Covid-19 vaccine to 16 family members of staff

The board of directors of the Coombe Hospital is to discuss the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine to 16 family members of staff a meeting later on Monday.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly spoke to chair of the Dublin maternity hospital’s board, John Gleeson, about the controversy on Monday afternoon.

“Minister Donnelly has spoken with the chair of the board of the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital Dublin. The Minister understands the board will discuss the matter further later today,” a spokesman for the Minister said.

The board of the Coombe was not aware that family members of hospital employees had received the vaccine, prior to press queries being sent to the hospital by The Irish Times on Sunday.

The board had not been informed of the issue beforehand as it was described as “an operational matter on which a clinical decision was made”

The master of the Coombe maternity hospital Prof Michael O’Connell apologised on Sunday and said he now regrets that relatives of hospital employees were vaccinated with doses left over on Friday, January 8th after more than 1,100 doses were given to frontline staff, GPs and local community health workers.

Two of the recipients are understood to be Dr O’Connell’s children, one of whom is college-going age, and is a paid part-time worker in his private medical practice. The other works intermittently in the hospital as an unpaid worker.

In response to questions submitted by The Irish Times, the consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist said the decision to use the doses already made up as part of the roll-out of vaccines at the hospital that day was made to ensure no vaccine “was wasted”.

“Had they not been used they would have been discarded. I was keenly aware of that and throughout the evening and from 9.30pm onward I personally made every effort to prioritise and identify additional frontline workers and followed all measures available to me at the time,” he said.

“In hindsight, as Master I deeply regret that family members of employees were vaccinated and for that I wholeheartedly apologise.”

The hospital said that among the 16 recipients, nine were over 70 and the remaining seven were “of varying age”.

Should not have happened

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said on Monday “What happened in the Coombe hospital should not have happened,” .

The Health Service Executive is currently prioritising people aged 65 and older in nursing homes and other care settings and frontline healthcare workers due to the limited supply of vaccines available.

The Coombe said it was able to produce more than 120 additional vaccines, beyond what was anticipated, from its supply of vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 8th.

The hospital said the HSE vaccination booking system did not go live until the following day and so it was not possible to pre-book vaccinations and to be certain of the doses required.

“The team at the hospital proactively contacted the HSE to inform them of the additional available doses and actively sought out frontline workers to vaccinate,” it said. The Coombe said it followed Government guidelines on the day and focused on the two current priority groups.

Acute Hospitals

Elsewhere Dr Ian Counihan, respiratory consultant at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda said said he has lot of sympathy for the Coombe.

Speaking to RTE Radio he said it was not until January 8th the possibility of giving a sixth does from the Pfizer/BioNTech vials emerged.

“I think nationally, if we’d spent a bit more time clarifying that at the beginning we’d have saved a lot more vaccination doses than the few vaccination doses that were given to people who maybe weren’t on a list at the Coombe hospital.”

Dr Counihan queried why hospitals with lower amounts of the virus were picked to vaccinate all staff ahead of acute hospitals around the State like Drogheda and Nenagh.

He said it was a challenge that when the vaccine is thawed it needs to be given to someone within a few minutes.“ It is a challenge to ensure that you give all the vaccination doses that are available. It’s not clear at the beginning of the day, how many doses you’ll have,” he said.