Commercial exercise classes must have permit for Phoenix Park - OPW

Commercial boot camps and keep-fit groups which began holding outdoor classes in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in recent weeks have been warned by the Office of Public Works (OPW) that they must have a valid permit to operate.

Some people who participated in classes in the park reported on social media about groups being asked to leave.

But the OPW, which has responsibility for the park, said commercial activities including boot camps and keep fit groups which had permits, ceased their activities in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic in line with Government and HSE advice.

The State body also said there are issues around insurance for such businesses and whether it is valid.

Gyms are among the businesses currently required to remain closed, but are included in phase three of the Government’s revised roadmap for the relaxation of restrictions from June 29th.

A number of commercial gyms as well as informal groups have re-commenced keep fit classes and other forms of exercise in a number of Dublin city parks in recent weeks, following the easing of some restrictions on June 8th.

But the OPW said that “all commercial activities such as boot camps, keep fit groups have to apply for a permit and meet certain requirements similar to Dublin City Council (including) insurance”.

In a statement the State body said “those in possession of such permits ceased their activities in line with government and HSE advice in March.

“On 8 June some activities recommenced subject to social distancing measures being in place etc and others will be restarting in the coming weeks in line with all government and HSE guidelines”.