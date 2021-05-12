Robbie Henshaw in planning dispute with Clonskeagh neighbour

Irish rugby player Robbie Henshaw has become embroiled in a planning row over a gym erected in the back garden of his Dublin home during the pandemic.

A neighbour of the Ireland and Leinster centre has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála over what she claims are unauthorised developments at the Clonskeagh property.

Planning files show that Henshaw (27) sought retrospective permission for a garden shed and a covered side passage at his two-storey, semi-detached house after Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council issued him with enforcement proceedings last December.

A spokesman for Henshaw said the shed was built for use as a gym so he could “carry on training” during various lockdowns.

The council granted him retention permission for the shed and passage on condition they are not used as habitable accommodation. The decision is being appealed by the neighbour, who also objected to Henshaw’s plans for an attic conversion.

Council planners said the 2.7m high shed was “relatively modest in scale” and the covered storage area was acceptable.

However, the neighbour claims there was a condition in the original grant of planning permission for the houses that no other developments could be carried out without separate approval from the council. This was in order to ensure a reasonable amount of open space was retained for occupants.

The council says Henshaw’s property has the required amount of open space to comply with guidelines.

Reduce property value

An Bord Pleanála last week upheld the council’s decision to approve the attic conversion. The neighbour objected on grounds that a proposed dormer window would overlook her back garden and reduce the property’s value.

In her latest appeal, the neighbour claims the shed and covered passage are not allowed because An Bord Pleanála considered such structures would result in overdevelopment of small gardens.The woman was concerned the shed would impact negatively on the enjoyment of her own home and garden.

“The use of the rear garden shed as a workshop, office or gymnasium where loud noise or music may break out needs to be considered when accessing this application,” her planning consultant said.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to issue a ruling in the case by August 26th.