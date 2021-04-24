Huge blaze in Killarney National Park is being tackled by emergency services

A huge fire which broke out in Killarney National Park on Saturday has seen the army helicopter called in to assist the fire servi, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Kerry County Council to battle the blaze.

The fire which broke out at midnight has been fanned by a strong breeze and concern is mounting among exhausted fire fighters about the park’s ancient oakwoods in area near Eagle’s Nest.

“The breeze is complicating matters hugely,” a council spokesman said.

Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen who is at Ladies View, overlooking the lakes of Killarney said the next few hours will be critical.

The fire is deep in the park and not since 1984 , a fire which it is suspected was arson, has there been such a contagion.

Video: 1. A large fire & very serious is burning in Killarney National Park. @npwsBioData staff & the Fire Brigade are currently on site dealing with the incident. We are asking members of the public to avoid areas of the Park listed below until further notice: pic.twitter.com/3DdDiL8wZj — Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage (@DeptHousingIRL) April 24, 2021

“This is absolutely shocking to see a fire so bad in the national park. The destruction of wildlife and habitat already is huge. The next few h urs will be critical to see if it can be contained,” he said.

The blaze was spotted on the area of the Eagle Nest and along the Long Range and has gone deep into the park. Several fire engines and water tankers are at the scene and water is being taken from the lake to fight the blaze.

The helicopter will scoop water from the ipper lake and the long range river it is expected.

Fire personnel and parks staff are having to battle the blaze on what is the warmest day of the year so far with blistering sunshine and high temperatures.

Overnight huge fires were contained north of Killarney, in the Currow area and north of Castleisland, with crews from Tralee, and Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick joining forces to protect homes and try to minimize damage to forestry. Water tankers were called in from Killarney to fight the huge blaze between Castleisland and Brosna on the Limerick border.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon the Department of Housing and Heritage paid tribute to the fire crews and the NPWS and asked the public to avoid a whole area of the N71 and said there may be reduced visibility in the area due to smoke.”

Ministers Darragh O’Brien and Malcolm Noonan thanked the fire service and the NPWS and the Defence Forces for the provision of the air support.