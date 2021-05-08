Eye on Nature: Eggshells, butter tastes, insects, bark marks, moths and butterflies

Ethna Viney answers your nature-related questions

Ethna Viney

A blackbird’s egg: the bird appears to have started laying very early.

A blackbird’s egg: the bird appears to have started laying very early.

 

I found this portion of a blackbird’s egg on my avenue on March 22nd. Could they have hatched this early?

Martin Byrnes, Oranmore, Co Galway

It could have been hatched if the bird started laying very early in March.

Why does Irish butter taste better than all the others? My unsubstantiated opinion is that the taste is driven by the kind of limestone in the soil.

Ned Monaghan, New Canaan, Connecticut

Diet affects the flavour of milk, and grass-fed cows produce the best flavours, although some wild plants produce off-flavours.

The southern green shield bug: a newcomer to these islands in the last 20 or so years.
The southern green shield bug: a newcomer to these islands in the last 20 or so years.

I found this insect when arranging a vase of flowers. I thought it was a bit of leaf but then it began to move.

Iseult Kelly, Inishowen, Co Donegal

It’s the southern green shield bug, a newcomer to these islands in the last couple of decades, and not to be confused with the native green shield bug. This one is an adult female.

The elaborate burrowings of bark beetle pupae.
The elaborate burrowings of bark beetle pupae.

What would have caused these burrowings under the barks of ash logs I believe were imported from Britain?

Michael Shemeld, Cork city

They are made by the pupae of bark beetles.

Angle shades moth: a visual treat available all times of the year.
Angle shades moth: a visual treat available all times of the year.

We found this moth in our house recently. Could you identify and are they common? The wingspan was about 2 inches.

Helen and John Ryan, Sandyford, Dublin

It’s the angle shades moth. The brick colour can also be green. It can be seen at all times of the year.

The holly blue butterfly in its spring colouring.
The holly blue butterfly in its spring colouring.

I spotted this guy on my bluebells. Is it a moth or a butterfly?

Helen Rafferty, Bray, Co Wicklow

This is the holly blue butterfly in its spring colouring. It’s pale blue with a black stripe when the wings are open.

Note: It is illegal to photograph or film, without a licence, a bird’s nest containing eggs or young birds.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.