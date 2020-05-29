Taoiseach has confirmed schools will reopen at the end of August

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed schools will reopen at the end of August.

In a briefing to the media following Friday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Varadkar said secondary schools and primary schools will reopen fully at the start of the school year.

He said the Government realised it was not a “no risk scenario but we know it’s a low risk scenario.”

He has also said a new Brexit Bill will be required and the Government has begun drafting it. It cannot be enacted until a new government is in place.

Katherine Zappone, the Minister for Children, also confirmed that childcare facilities will reopen with “playpods” for young children, with up to six infants aged under one being allowed in a single playpod.

She said that advice had come from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

She said it was not possible to say how many creches would reopen in July but said she was publishing the public health advice today to allow them four weeks to study it.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe meanwhile said that the temporary wage subsidy scheme will now apply to people returning to work from maternity leave, and from paternity leave.

He said the Cabinet had agreed an important change to ensure those workers were not denied it.

He said legislation will be introduced later this year but that the measure will be backdated to March 26th.

He also said the scheme has had a significant impact to date with over 50,000 employers and well over 400,000 employees benefiting from it.