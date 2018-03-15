Students announce end of TCD occupation

Students who occupied a building in Trinity College Dublin have announced an end to the protest that began on Tuesday over the introduction of supplemental fees.

The occupation, which started in the Dining Hall building in the university’s Front Square on Tuesday morning, was in protest at the introduction of a new fee structure for supplemental examinations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, students said they would vacate the building ahead of a rally in the college at 1pm. The statement came after Provost Patrick Prendergast issued a tweet saying the college's governing authority would consider alternative proposals at the next board meeting.

“The rally marks the end of the student occupation of the Dining Hall, with students vacating the Dining Hall just before the rally,” the student statement said.

Agreed with @tcdsu & @trinityGSU that​ we will seriously consider alternative proposals on supplemental exam fees, modular billing & PG/Non-EU fees at the next Board meeting, and that Trinity is a university that belongs to all of us who study and work here #TakeBackTrinity — Patrick Prendergast (@pjprendergast) March 14, 2018

Students have now occupied the iconic Exam Hall in Front Square as part of the #TakeBackTrinity campaign. No to supplemental fees. #OccupyTCD pic.twitter.com/AvqKnwWiOH — TCD Students' Union (@tcdsu) March 14, 2018

“The current occupation comes to an end after escalated action from the College yesterday evening which left students inside the building without access to bathroom facilities and no food or water allowed in,” the statement continued.

The demands of the ‘Take Back Trinity’campaign include the scrapping of proposed supplemental examination fees; the introduction of affordable rental options for students and that student fees not be increased.

The students said a tweet posted by Provost Patrick Prendergast on Wednesday evening in which he said the college would “carefully consider” alternative proposals at the next board meeting was “a step forward”.

Security staff entered the building just before 5pm on Wednesday evening and barred students from entering the building. The university said it was concerned that large numbers of non-students had been invited into the building and the increased numbers could result in “unacceptable risks for all concerned”.

Vice-Provost and chief academic officer Prof Chris Morash met with student representatives on Tuesday to discuss their demands. He described the talks as a “good discussion” and said he was “perfectly happy” to engage with them.

The students said their campaign would continue. “However, we plan to continue our direct actions until our three demands have been met. We will continue to escalate our protests until our demands our met,” they said.

A rally in support of the campaign, taking place at lunchtime in the college, was to be addressed by TCD Graduate Students’ Union president Shane Collins, TCD Students’ Union disability officer Laura Beston and others.

Students were addressed by TCDSU leader Kevin Keane, Senator David Norris, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan, Workers’ Party councillor Éilis Ryan and Ciarán Perry of Unite during a meeting on Tuesday.