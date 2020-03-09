My MBA: ‘I knew it would be a big time commitment’

Mark Rogers, head of HR at Coca-Cola in Ballina, Co Mayo

Peter McGuire
Mark Rogers worked in HR for indigenous Irish companies for 25 years.

Mark Rogers worked in HR for indigenous Irish companies for 25 years.

 

“I had worked in HR for indigenous Irish companies for 25 years - including Dawn Meats and Dairygold - before deciding to go and do the MBA at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

“I did the MBA because I wanted to refresh my career and also bring my education up-to-date. I had done my undergrad at WIT and knew they had high standards and quality lecturers.

"I knew it would be a big time commitment and while it was intense, I got more out of it than I put in. The people in my class were very energising and came from across a wide spectrum of businesses; we had a good dynamic and also some healthy competition.

“After the MBA, I realised I wanted to get closer to the manufacturing side of the business, and became a supply chain manager. Coming out of it, I had a good blend of theory, research and personal experience. And now I can see the benefits of what I learned in my everyday job now.”