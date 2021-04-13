My 15-year-old has lost self-confidence due to school closures. How can he rebuild it?

My 15-year-old son in third year seems to have lost his sense of self-confidence and self-belief over the past year or so due to school closures and social isolation. Although he has been diligent in his online studies, I fear he’ll suffer long term damage. Is there any obvious source of support for him?

The pandemic has done huge damage to the normal emotional and psychological growth of many of our young people. Hopefully, now that he is returning to school, even if only for a few weeks, he can begin to rebuild his sense of self confidence.