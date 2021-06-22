Grad profile: ‘No two days are the same’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college.

My name is Brandon Polley, I’m 23 years-old and I’m from Co Wexford. I have been with Aldi, the German supermarket chain, for the past nine months and I studied aviation management in Dublin City University.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

The graduate programme is renowned on campuses across the country for being one of the best there is. Word of mouth sparked my interest in the programme which led me to attend graduate fairs and to do some research on Aldi to gain more information before applying.

What is the graduate programme like?

With Aldi, no two days are the same. The diversity of the area manager role allows you to learn and thrive in a number of different areas. One thing I value the most about the graduate programme is the level of responsibility you are given from day one. Although it can be challenging at times, it is also extremely rewarding.

Explain what the work experience is like

Working in Aldi requires a strong work ethic as the company moves at such a fast pace. Nevertheless, the company gives graduates an abundance of resources to develop all of the skills necessary to become a successful area manager while on the programme.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

After my training, I will work as an area manager for Aldi with responsibility for up to four stores in my region, along with various other projects. I plan to continue to grow my career with the company and hopefully take part in a secondment in the coming years. Aldi allows its area managers to develop various skillsets, opening the doors for further advancement within the company.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

My advice would be to research the company and the role in great detail to make sure the graduate programme would be a good fit. I would also suggest speaking to Aldi area managers at graduate fairs to learn more about the role.

- Shauna Bowers