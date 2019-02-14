Creative schools initiative to be rolled out to 150 schools

An initiative that sees artists work with children and young people will be rolled out to a further 150 schools across the country this year.

The Creative Schools initiative, which involves artists and creative practitioners working in schools, was implemented in 150 schools last year.

A further 150 schools will be added this year as a budget of €6 million has been allocated to the Government’s Creative Youth programme, which seeks to promote the arts and creativity in young people’s lives.

Participating schools also receive a grant of €2,000 for supports and training for teachers.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh said creativity is a key skill for children to develop.

“Helping young people to develop life-changing skills through exposure to the arts early in life makes real sense and can make a big difference in their overall levels of achievement and quality of life,” he said.

“I would like to take this moment to encourage as many schools as possible to apply for the Creative Schools initiative.”

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said it is important that children and young people have the opportunity to explore their creative potential both inside and outside school.

“I look forward to the outcome of these projects and the positive impact it will have on our children and young people,” she said.

The Creative Schools initiative is led by the Arts Council in partnership with the Department of Education and Department of Culture.

Orlaith McBride, Director of the Arts Council said the doubling of the programme is a “significant step” towards the arts being a “lived experience for every child and young person in the country”.

The Creative Schools initiative is open to all Department of Education primary and post-primary schools, special schools and Youthreach centres across the State.

Interested schools are invited to visit the Arts Council website, and apply between February 19th and March 21st.