Two men questioned over fatal stabbing in Athy

Two men are being questioned in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Athy, Co Kildare, on Thursday.

The victim has been named as 34-year-old David Boland from Nurney, Co Kildare.

One man in his mid twenties was arrested on Friday morning and is being questioned at Naas Garda station. A second man, aged 21 was arrested on Thursday and is being questioned at Kildare Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing in particular to motorists and drivers of white delivery vans who were in the vicinity of Duke St at approximately 5.30am on the morning of the 1st of November 2018 to contact Athy Garda Station on 059-8634210, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal attack on the father in the early hours of the morning.

It is understood Mr Boland was stabbed four times outside a clothes shop on the town’s Duke Street early on Thursday and subsequently died from his injuries.

A party was said to have been taking place at a flat above the shop, accessed through a nearby laneway. Gardaí said a number of people were in the vicinity when the attack took place.

While gardaí were attempting to piece together the events that led to the attack, local, unconfirmed reports suggested Mr Boland may have been passing the area when he was stabbed.

Members of the public found him with severe injuries on the pavement just before 6am and contacted emergency services. He was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise but died from his injuries.

Gardaí are also understood to believe the victim’s car, a silver Audi, was taken from the scene and driven to the nearby Woodstock Street where it was crashed, after which attempts were made to burn it. Images of the badly damaged Audi appeared on Thursday evening.

Mr Boland lived in Nurney, an area about 16km outside Athy and is known to have at least one young child. A Garda liaison officer was appointed to support his family.

Sealed off

In the aftermath of the attack, gardaí sealed off the road and alley. While this cordon was later lifted, the upstairs flat remained closed as a crime scene.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau attended the scene and both the State pathologist’s office and local coroner were contacted.

The attack took place just hours after a council-organised Halloween celebration in the town centre.

Local councillor Aoife Breslin described the attack as “absolutely horrific”. She said local CCTV is due to be fitted in parts of the town later this month.

“Unfortunately in the country at the moment there are absolutely huge issues going on - life has become quite cheap,” she said.

Locals said the tragedy has also cast a pall over a planned celebration in the town on Friday night in which a plaque is due to be commemorated to the Smiths musician Johnny Marr whose parents came from the town.

Fine Gael councillor Ivan Keately said the death was “shocking” and came on a night of celebration in the community.

“We have built up a reputation in the last few years with the council putting on a good show. There was a feel good factor in the town with Halloween over the last few years,” he said.

“It’s been a couple of years since we have had an incident as serious as this.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Athy Garda Station at (059) 863 4210 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.