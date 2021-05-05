Two men questioned in investigation prompted by Central Bank complaint

Gardaí investigating a complex case allegedly involving deception and bribery, and after the alarm was raised by the Central Bank, have made two further arrests.

Both male suspects were detained in Waterford and while they have been released without charge the investigation by the Garda National Economic Bureau (GNECB) is continuing.

The latest arrests in the case occurred on Tuesday when the two men, in their 30s and 60s, were arrested for offences contrary to Section 5 Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018. They are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act in Waterford Garda station and gardaí said on Wednesday they had been released without charge.

A former Central Bank employee was arrested last month as part of a Garda investigation into an alleged conspiracy to carry out a corrupt act.

The Irish Times understands the former Central Bank worker was offering his services, legitimately and on a consultancy basis, to people who needed to apply to the Central Bank for licences. It is understood he was aiding people as they applied for licences, which is permitted.

Last year two people who used the consultant’s services apparently became dissatisfied at, what they perceived as, the slow rate of progress with the work the man was carrying out for them. That work included securing Garda vetting and licences from the Central Bank.

The former Central Bank employee later sent both of his dissatisfied clients correspondence as proof that their applications had been lodged and were under consideration. However, it is now alleged he used the personal details of his former employer, the Central Bank, without authorisation.

A dispute emerged between the former Central Bank employee and his clients, both of whom demanded the return of their fees. The Central Bank became aware of the issue and contacted the Garda with its concerns. Other parties connected to the dispute, some only peripherally, also reported their concerns.

Last month Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said it was investigating an alleged attempt to “destroy evidence” of “criminal activity”, adding “corrupt payments, totalling €17,000, were also made in the form of bribes in order to conceal this criminal activity”.

Also last month, the former Central Bank worker was arrested for questioning before being released without charge while the inquiry continued. During an earlier phase of the investigation in recent months gardaí also conducted searches in Dublin, Meath, Waterford and Wicklow and seized files and electronic devices for examination.

The former Central Bank worker arrested last month is in his 40s and was detained for a period at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act before his release with charge.