Two men arrested in Dublin over Kevin Lunney abduction

Gardaí investigating the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney in Fermanagh-Cavan have arrested two men in Dublin.

Their arrests follow a week after three suspects, two men and a woman, were detained in Co Cavan. They were released without charge last weekend.

The men arrested in Dublin on Thursday are both aged 38 and have been taken to Ballymun and Finglas Garda stations for questioning.

They are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which is used for questioning suspected gang members and allows for the detention of suspects with charge for up to seven days.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears, on this vicious criminal attack or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan,” a Garda statement said.

Mr Lunney (50), a father of five, was abducted close to his home in Co Fermanagh on September 17th and was badly beaten and stripped to his underwear before being dumped in Co Cavan.

Mr Lunney’s leg was broken, and the letters QIH were carved into his chest during a two-and-a-half-hour ordeal. His attack represented an escalation in the campaign of intimidation and violence against the executive team at QIH in recent years.

Since 2011, people and companies involved in the sale, acquisition or management of assets formerly owned by Seán Quinn have been targeted with threats and violence. Mr Quinn has condemned the violence and insisted the people carrying it out were not acting in his name.

Career criminal Cyril McGuinness was regarded by the Garda and PSNI as the leader of the gang responsible for much of the violence. He died of a cardiac event during a police raid in Derbyshire last Friday week when a series of searches were carried out in the Republic, Northern Ireland and in England.

McGuinness was hiding in a safe house near Buxton when he collapsed and died as it was being raided by Derbyshire police at the request of the PSNI.