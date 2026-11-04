Family of two teenagers killed in road collision see camera footage of crash in court

Gilbert Collins (15) and Avuzwa Idris (17) were killed when their e-scooter collided with a bus in an early morning crash in Waterford city on June 27th, 2024

Family members of two teenagers killed in a 2024 collision with a bus in Waterford were warned that CCTV footage of the incident played in court would show graphic content.

Gilbert Collins (15) and Avuzwa Idris (17) were riding on a single e-scooter on the Cork Road at about 2am on June 27th when a bus driven by Adrian Doyle of Ard Glas, Ferrybank, collided with them.

Doyle has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

On the second day of the trial on Wednesday, Judge Eugene O’Kelly warned the jury and family members of the deceased that CCTV content may be graphic in nature.

The footage showed the two boys arriving on an e-scooter at Waterford Retail Park. They disembarked and entered Snap Fitness.

About an hour later, footage showed them leaving the gym and getting back on to the e-scooter.

Avuzwa Idris drove the e-scooter out of the retail park and on to the Cork Road, with Gilbert Collins to his rear.

Footage from businesses along the Cork Road showed the boys travelling in the direction of Waterford city centre. It also showed the white JJ Kavanagh & Sons coach driven by Doyle in the same direction.

The collision, captured clearly by on-board dashcam footage from the bus, showed the boys veer to the centre of the road before an immediate shattering of the front windscreen upon impact.

It prompted a strong, audible reaction from family members in the courtroom, a number of whom left the room.

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Cameras positioned to the sides and rear of the bus showed debris flying across the road.

After the collision, the bus drove a short distance before stopping, and Doyle disembarking at about 2.03am.

The jury was also provided with maps and images which showed the aftermath of the collision with debris strewn across the road.

Evidence provided by Garda Billy Mernagh set out the damage done to the windscreen and front bumper of the bus following the collision, and noted its tyres and brakes were in good condition.

The e-scooter was deemed not road legal, had no visible lights and was above the permitted electrical power threshold, Mernagh said.

Garda JP Scallon provided data from the bus’s on-board tachograph, a device that records speed and the actions of the driver. He said the device was in perfect condition.

Doyle was driving at 77km/h at the time of the collision, in a 50km/h zone.

Alan Kirwan, executive engineer at Waterford City and County Council said there was clear road signage in place. The trial continues.