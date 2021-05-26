Two gardaí remain in hospital following west Dublin shooting

Two gardaí injured in a shooting that led to an armed siege in west Dublin remain in hospital, receiving treatment for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Gardaí were in a housing estate in Clonsilla when a man opened fire from his home with an automatic weapon on Tuesday evening, causing several gardaí to take cover.

The incident at Whitechapel Grove ended after an armed stand-off which lasted for several hours and involved specialist armed units, the Garda helicopter and the Garda negotiator unit.

The suspect peacefully surrendered some time after 9pm following protracted conversations with a negotiator and was taken to Blanchardstown Garda station.

One of the injured gardaí was wounded in the hand and the other in the leg or foot. They are being treated at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

In an update on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the Garda said the two members remained in hospital for treatment for the gunshot wounds.

A Garda spokesman also confirmed the individual arrested following the siege remains in custody.

Paul Donnelly, local Sinn Féin TD, said it was a “miracle” nobody was killed during the incident, given the individual had fired an automatic weapon “indiscriminately” out of a window.

“The estate is literally just behind my house, it’s a very built-up area, with kids always walking by,” he said.

The shooting was a “disgraceful” attack on the Garda, and “absolutely horrendous” for the people living in the area as well.

“A stray bullet could have gone anywhere,” he said.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), a watchdog body, has been formally notified of the incident, as is standard practice.

A Gsoc spokeswoman confirmed it “has received notification of a firearm discharge in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 involving a Garda incident on 25 May”.

“At this stage we are doing early inquiries and have nothing further to add at this time,” she said.

Supt Peter Burke and Chief Supt Finbarr Murphy speaking to the media outside Blanchardstown Garda station last night following the inicident. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí initially went to the house to investigate reports of an incident.

The suspect, who is known to gardaí, effectively barricaded himself inside the house and refused to co-operate with officers before opening fire on them.

Gunshots were exchanged between armed gardaí and the suspect at one point. At least eight shots were fired from the window of the house towards gardaí as they stood in the street. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Images shared on social media from members of the public at the scene showed gardaí taking cover being cars following the gunshots.

Garda reinforcements, including uniformed gardaí in patrol cars and the Armed Support Unit, rushed to the scene while the Garda helicopter was also visible over the scene monitoring events on the ground.

In a statement, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he wanted to “commend the bravery of the gardaí who were injured in the shooting incident in Clonsilla and wish them a speedy recovery”.

“This shooting was a horrifying incident in a residential area of west Dublin. It must have been terrifying for those living in the area and those passing through,” he said.

Mr Varadkar, a TD for Dublin West, commended the Garda response “in bringing this incident under control so swiftly through successful negotiations.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday night said he was “shocked and deeply concerned” to learn two gardaí were injured in the course of their duties.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris commended the officers involved and noted “the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene”.

“This was another in a long line of examples of gardaí putting themselves on the line to keep people safe. I want to wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.