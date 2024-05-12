Man arrested after suspected fatal assault in Co Kildare

Gardaí are expected to open a murder inquiry following the fatal assault in Sallins, Co Kildare

Gardaí are expected to open a murder investigation following the suspected fatal assault of a man in Co Kildare early on Sunday morning.

The man, who was aged in his 30s, was found with serious injuries at a residential property in the Sallins Park estate, in the town of Sallins, when emergency services called to the house at 3.15am. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested at the property in connection with the death. He is being questioned at a Garda station in Kildare under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The victim’s body was still at the scene on Sunday morning pending examination by the Office of the State Pathologist. The local coroner has been notified and preparations are under way for a postmortem.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. An incident room has been established at Naas Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been assigned to oversee the case.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to keep the victim’s family informed of developments.