Murder investigation opened following hit and run death in Carlow last month

Gardaí have officially launched a murder investigation relating to the death of a motorcyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in Co Carlow last month.

Following a postmortem and technical examinations of the scene, including on a burnt out car found nearby, gardaí are satisfied there is a substantial chance the victim Tom Connors was deliberately killed.

Connors (35) from Bunclody in Co Wexford, died when a car collided with his motorbike late on April 24th in the Sandbrook area of Ballon, Co Carlow.

The occupants of the car fled before emergency services responded. Connors was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE

The victim had recently absconded from Loughan House open prison where he was serving a three-year sentence for the unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Gardaí believe Connors likely knew the occupants of the car which collided with him and may have been travelling with them.

A senior investigating officer has been assigned to the case and an incident room has been established at Carlow Garda station. A family liaison officer has been appointed and “is keeping the family of the deceased updated on this investigation, in addition to providing support”, the Garda said in a statement.

Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for witnesses. In particular they are seeking assistance in tracing the movements of a car linked to the incident, a dark grey Volkswagen Passat CC with Northern Irish registration plates and partial registration OHZ.

Gardaí said the car travelled across the M1 toll bridge at around 8pm on Tuesday, April 23rd, and drove to Ballon on the evening of Wednesday, April 24th.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons in the environs of Ballykealy, Ballon, Rathoe and Sandbrook who may have observed this car on either Tuesday 23rd April 2024 or Wednesday 24th April 2024 to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in these areas are asked to make them available to Gardaí. Any homeowners in these areas who have CCTV facing the road are also asked to make contact with Gardaí,” Garda headquarters said in the statement.

Investigators are also looking for information on the movements of a motorbike seen in the area at the time, a black Honda CBR motorcycle (partial registration 03 WW). The bike was the Sandbrook area on the evening of Wednesday, April 24th.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Carlow Garda station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”