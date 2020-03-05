Teenagers due in court in connection with murder of student Cameron Blair

Gardaí in Bridewell, Co. Cork investigating the murder of student Cameron Blair have arrested two teenagers.

A second year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), Blair from Ballinascarthy, Co Cork died at Cork University Hospital after being stabbed at house party in the city on January 16th, 2020.

Both males who were arrested on Wednesday, March 4th will appear before Cork City District Court, Washington Street on Thursday morning at 10am.

A third male who was previously charged in relation to the investigation will also appear before the court sitting on Thursday morning.

That boy (17), who cannot be named as he is a juvenile, was before Cork City Children’s Court on February 21st for his third court appearance charged with the murder of Cameron Blair.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded the accused into continuing detention at Oberstown Detention Campus for a further two weeks. Gardaí subsequently sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).