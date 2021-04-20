Suspect in Det Garda Adrian Donohoe killing still being questioned

A suspect for the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was still being detained by gardaí for questioning on Tuesday night.

The man, who is in his 30s and is from the North, has been a key person of interest to Garda investigators since the murder more than eight years ago.

Gardaí believe the man was at the scene and that he was a close associate, and worked closely with, Aaron Brady (30), from south Armagh, the only person convicted of the murder to date.

The 32-year-old from Co Armagh in custody on Tuesday night is believed to have taken part in the robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th, 2013, during which Det Garda Donohoe was shot dead.

Gardaí believe they have evidence that links the man to Brady before and after the murder and that some of his behaviour at the time of the robbery and murder mirrored Brady’s around the time of the crime. The suspect was arrested on Monday and is being detained at Dundalk Garda station, where he can be held for up to seven days before being released or charged.

He is a suspect in a very similar robbery at Lordship Credit Union in 2011, during which €22,000 was taken, the success of which gardaí believe prompted a further move on the night they shot Det Garda Donohoe.

The man is also a suspect in several other ATM robberies which occurred both before and after Det Garda Donohoe’s murder. He is believed to have close links to smuggling operations and dissident paramilitaries in the Border area.