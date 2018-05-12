Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Derry hostel

Police are treating the sudden death of a 27-year-old man in Derry as “suspicious”.

The PSNI said the body of Thomas Doherty was discovered in his room in a hostel in the Crawford Square area at around 8.45am on Saturday.

Police said that while a postmortem was yet to take place they were treating Mr Doherty’s death as suspicious.

Det Sgt Ray Phelan said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in contact with Thomas, or who knows of his whereabouts in the 24 hours leading up to his death. Anyone who can assist us, or has information they believe may be helpful is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 352 of 12/05/18.”