Men arrested in connection with death of Wayne Whelan

Gardaí investigating the gun murder of Wayne Whelan in Lucan last year have arrested two more men.

Mr Whelan’s body was found in the passenger seat of a burning car in Mount Andrew, Lucan, on November 18th. A post mortem determined he died from several gunshot wounds.

The Garda said two men were arrested on Monday morning. One suspect, aged in his 30s, is being detained for questioning in Lucan Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

The other man, who is aged in his 40s, is being questioned at Ronanstown Garda Station in relation to suspected firearms offences. He can be held for up to 72 hours.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to Mr Whelan’s death. Anthony Casserly (23) and Christopher Moran (50), both from Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in December charged in connection with the murder.

A woman arrested at the same time as Mr Casserly and Mr Moran was released without charge.