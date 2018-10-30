Man stabbed on board intercity train in Dublin

Train services in north Dublin have resumed following disruption after a man was stabbed on board a service to Drogheda.

A spokeswoman for the Garda said the incident occurred between Killester and Harmonstown on the 9.40pm Pearse to Drogheda service.

A spokesman for Iarnród Éireann earlier said there were reports of a “serious altercation” on board the train, which was stopped north of Killester Dart station.

“Gardaí are attending,” he said. “Trains are stopped in both directions at the moment. We can’t move trains through as gardaí are on the line.”

The man’s injuries were described as “not life threatening” by the Garda. He was taken to hospital.

Another man was arrested and brought to Raheny Garda station for questioning.

Services were suspended between Clontarf Road and Howth Junction for a time due to the incident.