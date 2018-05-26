Man in his 20s found dead in field in Co Louth

The death of a man in his 20s whose body was found in a field in Co Louth this morning is being investigated.

The services of the State Pathologist have been requested. It is understood the man has not yet been identified.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene which is close to Dunleer town centre.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí in Dunleer are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man (early 20s) on land off the Ardee Road, Dunleer, Co Louth this morning.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning at approximately 8.45am. The man was pronounced dead a short time later,” it added.

“The State Pathologist Office has been notified and the scene is currently preserved.

“The body of the man will be removed later to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today.”