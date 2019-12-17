Man hospitalised after being shot a number of times in west Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in west Dublin on Tuesday evening in which a young man suffered a number of gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm when the victim was approached by a lone gunman on Shancastle Park in Clondalkin.

He was shot a number of times before the attacker fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was initially treated by an ambulance crew at the scene of the shooting but was later transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

His injuries were described as “serious but non-life threatening” by gardaí­.

An area of Shancastle Park was cordoned off on Tuesday night to allow for an examination by scene of crime officers.

A Garda spokeswoman said no arrests had been made but an investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Gardaí­ in Ronanstown have appealed for anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 01-6667700 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.

The Shancastle estate is located adjacent to Fonthill Road – a major artery between Clondalkin and the Liffey Valley shopping centre.

-