Man guilty of stealing dry clothes after being rescued from harbour

A man who was rescued by a member of the public after he jumped into the sea at Portrush walked into a shop and changed out of his wet clothes before stealing new ones.

Wesley McLucas (23), of Silverstream Court in Bushmills, Co Antrim appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to theft which occurred last June.

The court heard the defendant took alcohol and 20 Tramadol tablets and had jumped into Portrush harbour but was rescued by a man.

McLucas had then gone to The White House store in the town “to get a change of clothes” and stole items worth £45.

In another incident, in May last year, McLucas had set fire to a ‘special risk blanket” at a police cell. He had previously concealed a disposable lighter upon his person.

Sentencing had been deferred from last summer and at Monday’s court defence barrister Francis Rafferty said his client has been engaging with agencies and had stayed out of trouble.

District Judge Liam McNally adjourned sentencing until May saying he wanted to hear that McLucas had paid £95 compensation for the damaged blanket and stolen clothing. He also warned that MsLucas must stay out of trouble or he would be going to jail.