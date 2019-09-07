Revenue seizes 118,000 cigarettes after boarding vessel

Officials from the Revenue Commissioners have seized more than 118,000 cigarettes after boarding an Italian-registered merchant vessel off the coast of Dublin.

The search of the vessel, which took place on Friday, was carried out following a surveillance operation.

Officers aboard the Revenue Customs Cutter Faire discovered 118,140 cigarettes branded ‘L&M’ ‘Marlboro’ and ‘Winston’. They are estimated to have a retail value of over €70,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €56,000.

The vessel was detained as a result of the excise offences and was subsequently released on payment of a penalty of €50,000. Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said the seizure was part of its operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295,” it added.