Boy (15) hospitalised following assault in Dublin

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin on Sunday evening.

The teenager was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in the St Vincent Street West area of Inchicore at about 5pm on Sunday, a Garda spokesman said.

The boy was taken to Crumlin children’s hospital to be treated for “serious injuries”, the spokesman said.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.