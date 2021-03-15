Boy (15) hospitalised following assault in Dublin
The teenager was reportedly assaulted by group of youths in Inchicore on Sunday
An external view of Crumlin children’s hospital in Dublin, where a boy was taken following an assault in Dublin on Sunday.
A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin on Sunday evening.
The teenager was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in the St Vincent Street West area of Inchicore at about 5pm on Sunday, a Garda spokesman said.
The boy was taken to Crumlin children’s hospital to be treated for “serious injuries”, the spokesman said.
No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.