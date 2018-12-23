Man arrested after drugs worth €500,000 seized in Dublin
Gardaí discover heroin and cocaine at house in Tallaght area on Saturday evening
Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí seized heroin and cocaine worth more than €500,000 in south Dublin on Saturday evening.
A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the seizure at a house in the Tallaght area. He was detained at Terenure Garda station.
Gardaí said the discovery was made as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Rathmines area.