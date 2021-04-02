Man (20s) dies following single vehicle motorcycle collision in Finglas

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle motorcycle collision in Finglas in Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle crashed on the Kilshane Road in Finglas, Dublin 11 at around 1.20am on Friday.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place and a post-mortem of the man’s body will be conducted at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and have also called for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the area in Finglas at the time of the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 180066611 or any Garda station.