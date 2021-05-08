Man (20s) arrested in relation to alleged assault and false imprisonment

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two young men in Co Louth on Friday.

It is understood two men aged in their 20s and 30s were held against their will and assaulted by a group of men after they arrived at a house in the Omeath area yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said one of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm. The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both men were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for injuries described as non-life threatening and have since been discharged. The scene was preserved and examined by local officers.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday morning as part of the investigation. He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.