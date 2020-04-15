Man (20) dies following stabbing at Dublin block of flats

A 20-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident, which occurred at Ballybough House in the inner city just before 10pm.

When they arrived on the scene the man was discovered in a green area beside a block of flats.

He was been taken to the emergency department of the Mater hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A man has been arrested and is curently detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

The scene has been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem will take place. An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.