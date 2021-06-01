Killer of John Curran in Cape Town apologises to family as he is jailed for 18 years

A nightclub cleaner has received an 18-year jail sentence after admitting in a plea deal with the state to the murder of Irish aid worker John Curran, who was stabbed to death at his Cape Town apartment in 2018.

Congolese national Mitspa Nzakomba Oyoka (27) had initially claimed during a bail hearing in 2019 that he had killed the Dubliner in self-defence, saying the former school principal had tried to rape him after inviting him to his apartment on November 6th, 2018.

However, on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court, the Congolese national changed his story and pleaded guilty to Mr Curran’s murder. He also admitted the Irishman posed no danger to him when they met at his apartment.

After the sentence was handed down by judge Selwyn Hockey, Mr Oyoka apologised to the Curran family, who had a representative in court, saying he hoped it would help them to recover from the pain he had caused them.

“I wanted to give apologies to the family. I know that saying sorry cannot fix this thing I did. But I know that over time it will reduce the pain you feel because it took me almost one year to forgive myself,” he said.“I know white people don’t believe in witchcraft. But I know everything I did in that time is not me. Sincerely I ask you to forgive me.”

Postmortem results showed that Mr Curran suffered 26 stab wounds to his chest, neck and head during the attack, as well as blunt force trauma to the right side of his skull. He was also strangled.

In an affidavit read out to the court during a bail hearing, Mr Oyoka said he met Mr Curran at the Fantasy Lounge in Goodwood, Cape Town. He claimed that after knowing Mr Curran for a couple of weeks, the Irishman invited him to his apartment on Buitengracht Street.

Mr Curran was found dead in his apartment on November 7th, 2018 by a cleaner. Investigating officers released CCTV footage of a man leaving the complex in which Mr Curran lived shortly after his death, and Mr Oyoka was arrested within weeks.

Since being denied bail, Mr Oyoka, who was in South Africa illegally according to the department of home affairs, has been incarcerated at Pollsmoor Prison near Cape Town, one of the country’s most dangerous jails.

Mr Curran was a former school principal who had just finished working as the director of education at Irish non-government organisation Mellon Educate in Cape Town when he was killed.