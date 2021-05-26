Failure to establish abortion services in North ‘deeply troubling’, court told

The government’s failure to establish abortion services for women in Northern Ireland is a “lamentable and deeply troubling exercise in finger-pointing”, the High Court in Belfast has heard.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission is taking Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, as well as the Northern Ireland Executive and Department of Health, to the High Court for a case challenging their failure to commission and fund abortion services.

Abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the power-sharing government in the region was collapsed.

Opening the case, David Blundell QC, representing the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, said: “This is a challenge to the Secretary of State’s failure expeditiously to provide a comprehensive abortion service in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “I want to make four headline points at the outset. First of all, abortion is now legal in Northern Ireland and has been since March 31st 2020.

“Secondly, the Secretary of State is under a legal duty imposed by Parliament to introduce the required abortion services expeditiously, recognising the importance of doing so to the human rights of women in Northern Ireland.

“Thirdly, in practice, women in Northern Ireland do not have access to abortion services to which they are entitled by law, so that is more than a year, 14 months, without those services.

“Fourthly, we say the impact on those women is significant and has been known by the Secretary of State.” –PA