Help sought locating woman (19) missing from north Dublin

Gardaí in north Dublin have appealed for help in locating a young woman who has been missing since Friday.

Ciara McDermott was last seen leaving her home in Artane at about 5.45pm on Friday.

The 19-year-old is 5ft 6in in height and slim build with long brown hair.

“When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a khaki jacket with a fur collar and was carrying a grey backpack with orange spots,” a garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information about Ms McDermott’s movements is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on (01) 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.