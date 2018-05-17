Garda appeals to minorities to apply to join force

This year’s recruitment campaign for new members of the Garda is under way, with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan appealing for minorities to apply so the force will reflect the diversity of the communities it serves.

“To give effect to the Government’s commitment to increase the strength of An Garda Síochána to 15,000 members by 2021, the Garda Commissioner has asked the Public Appointments Service to run a new Garda recruitment campaign,” he said.

Taking account of projected retirements, reaching a number of 15,000 by 2021 will require some 1,600 more Garda members to be recruited on a phased basis over the next two years.

Mr Flanagan said the Government’s programme of accelerated recruitment will require a “continuous pipeline of suitable candidates”.

“A career in An Garda Síochána is a rewarding one of public service with members making a vital contribution to the safety and well-being of the communities they serve on a daily basis.

“While community policing remains at the heart of policing in Ireland the wide range of special units within An Garda Síochána today provide exciting opportunities to specialise in areas such as cybercrime, child protection, counter-terrorism; counter-fraud; international policing and much more.

“I encourage all those interested in supporting the mission of An Garda Síochána to protect and serve to access the website of the Public Appointments Service (PAS) and submit their application at www.publicjobs.ie.”

Mr Flanagan said it was “important” the force is reflective of the communities it serves. “I urge members of minority and new communities to consider applying to this and future recruitment competitions,” he said.

“A damaging legacy of the economic recession was a reduction in Garda numbers and the closure of the Garda College. However, since the college was reopened in September 2014, almost 1,770 recruits have attested as members of An Garda Síochána and have been assigned to communities nationwide.

“Another 600 recruits are due to attest later this year which will bring Garda numbers to 14,000, ensuring that the target of 15,000 by 2021 is well on track to be achieved.”

It is expected that successful candidates from the new campaign will enter the Garda College from the second quarter of next year.