Gardaí seize drugs from cyclist after he broke red light

Gardaí found a cyclist carrying large amounts of various drugs after stopping the suspect for breaking a red light.

On Sunday, gardaí from Pearse Street station pulled the cyclist over after observing him cycling through the red light in Dublin city centre.

He was acting suspiciously and a search at the scene uncovered a quantity of drugs and cash.

A follow-up search at the cyclist’s home led to the discovery of €3,000 in various drugs including cocaine, MDMA and cannabis. Gardaí also found €2,400 in cash which was seized.

The cyclist was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for the purposes of sale or supply. He is expected to appear in Dublin District Court later this week.