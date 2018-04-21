Gardaí recover cigarettes wrongly loaded onto truck
Factory workers mistakenly loaded cigarettes worth €750,000 onto thieves van
Gardaí recovered the stolen cigarettes at a premises in Clondalkin. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Cigarettes worth €750,000 were recovered in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Friday night after they were loaded onto the wrong truck.
Workers at the delivery company’s factory mistakenly loaded 1.3 million cigarettes onto the thieves van.
Gardaí recovered the stolen goods at a premises in Clondalkin.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.