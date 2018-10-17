Gardaí arrest woman in Jamie Tighe Ennis murder inquiry

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year have arrested a woman in the Dublin area.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was arrested in the Dublin area and is being held in Coolock Garda Station on suspicion of murder with a firearm. She can be questioned for up to 48 hours under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2017 before being charged or released.

Detectives have made significant progress in the investigation in recent weeks. On Monday gardaí arrested three men and a teenager in the Dublin area for questioning.

The suspects were held in four different Garda stations in north Dublin for questioning. The male teenager and a man in his twenties have since been released without charge.

Two men aged in their 30s and 50s are still in custody at Clontarf and Ballymun Garda Stations.

Mr Ennis (24) of Timbermill Apartments, Artane, Dublin 5, was killed in a housing estate on Moateview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin 17, on October 28th, 2017.

He was shot in the head by a gunman who then fled the scene in a stolen Audi A3. The car was later found burned out about 10km away in Finglas.

An inquest earlier this year heard Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster had to use the deceased’s fingerprints to identify him.