Five due in court charged in connection with New IRA inquiry

Five people are due in Laganside court in Belfast today charged with terrorism offences following a police investigation into dissident republican group the New IRA.

PSNI officers charged a 45-year-old woman from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, and a 49-year-old woman from Lurgan, Co Armagh, with offences including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and two charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

It brought the number of arrests made on Saturday to five as part of Operation Arbacia.

A 48-year-old man was earlier charged with directing terrorism. A 32-year-old man from Derry has also been charged with directing terrorism.

A 43-year-old man from the Dungannon area was also charged with conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Two other men, from Omagh and Derry, appeared in court on Saturday charged with directing terrorism and other offences. They were remanded in custody until September 18th.