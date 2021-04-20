Three men appear in court in connection with Regency Hotel shooting

Three Dublin men have appeared before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court charged in connection with the 2016 Regency Hotel shooting.

Patrick Dowdall (64), with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7; Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin; and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, were arrested on Tuesday and brought before the three-judge court.

Mr Murphy and Mr Bonney are both charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to/or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members within the State on February 5th, 2016.

Mr Dowdall is accused of participating in or contributing to activity intending to/or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members within the State on February 4th, 2016.

The offences are contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 as substituted by section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act, 2009.

Evidence was given by three detectives to the court concerning the men’s arrest, charge and caution.

Mr Murphy was remanded in custody until Wednesday, when a bail application will be made. Mr Dowdall was remanded in custody until Monday, when a similar application is expected to be made.

A bail application was made by Karl Monaghan BL for Mr Bonney. However, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said the court would need “visibility” as to Mr Bonney’s financial circumstances and for gardaí to check the financial proposal from his wife as well as the independent surety.

“It doesn’t justify a complete refusal of bail. That is the basis upon which the court will grant bail. We will see what progress can be made,” said Mr Justice Hunt.

He was remanded in custody until Monday.