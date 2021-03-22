Teenager injured motorist after crashing stolen car, court hears

A Dublin teenager stole a woman’s car after taking it for a test drive and injured another motorist in a collision, a court has heard.

The owner advertised her car for sale on Facebook Marketplace, Dublin Children’s Court heard.

In an outline of the allegations, Judge Bernadette Owens heard the incident happened on October 13th.

Garda Tomas Murphy said that during a test drive the 17-year-old boy “threatened the woman to get out and drove from the scene”.

It was alleged the boy failed to stop the car when signalled by gardaí in Donabate in north Dublin.

The court heard he allegedly crashed into a vehicle on the R132. The occupant of the other vehicle was taken to Beaumont Hospital with leg and neck injuries.

The teenager was charged with motor theft, driving without a licence or insurance, and dangerous driving.

His solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan was granted an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence.

The boy was ordered to appear again in May to indicate how he will plead.