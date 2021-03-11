Teenager charged with raping girl in Dublin park

A 16-year-old has been charged with raping a girl at a park in Dublin.

The boy appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court charged with two offences.

He is accused of raping and sexually assaulting the girl over two successive dates in 2020, when he was 15. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

The boy, who has the right to anonymity, will face a Central Criminal Court trial over the rape allegation.

The Children’s Court can consider accepting jurisdiction for the sexual assault charge under section 75 of the Children Act. A preliminary hearing is needed to decide.

The judge adjourned the case until April for the trial venue issue to be decided on the sexual assault allegation and for a book of evidence to be served on the rape charge.

The teenager was accompanied to court by his mother and his solicitor Brian Keenan. Legal aid was granted.The boy must not have any contact with witnesses and he has to stay away from a named location and obey a curfew.