Supreme Court clears way for abortion law

Three Supreme Court judges have refused to hear a further appeal by a Dublin woman over the rejection of her bid to challenge the abortion referendum result.

The refusal clears the way for the introduction of abortion legislation.

The Chief Justice, Mr Justice Frank Clarke, Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell and Mr Justice Peter Charleton met privately in chambers on Thursday to consider Joanna Jordan’s formal written application for leave to appeal and the State’s formal written opposition to that.

The judges decided to refuse the application and that refusal has been communicated to the parties, informed sources told The Irish Times on Friday.

A published written determination setting out the reasons for the refusal is expected to be issued shortly.

Ms Jordan, of Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire, wanted the court to hear her appeal over the Court of Appeal’s upholding of the High Court’s refusal to grant her leave to bring a petition aimed at overturning the Yes result of the May 25th referendum.

Her claims included alleged irregularities in the registration of voters and the conduct of the referendum.

High Court

Last July, the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, ruled Ms Jordan had made out no grounds entitling her to bring a petition.

In dismissing her appeal against his decision, the three judge Court of Appeal last month described her claims as a “frustration of the democratic process”.

Ms Jordan then applied to the Supreme Court to hear a further appeal.

Before any appeal can be brought to the Supreme Court, it must decide whether the particular case raises issues of general public importance or an appeal is necessary in the interests of justice.

The State maintained she did not meet those legal criteria.

The refusal to hear an appeal means the way is cleared for the formal certification of the result of the referendum.

More than 1.4 million people voted on May 25th to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution which afforded equal protection for the right to life of the unborn and its mother. 723,632 people voted against repeal.

Once the result is certified, the President can sign the referendum bill, triggering the amendment of the Constitution.

Only then can legislation be introduced in the Oireachtas but preparations in the Department of Health to introduce abortion legislation and to set up abortion services have been continuing.

Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Fine Gael think-in in Galway this afternoon,

Mr Varadkar said that it meant the constitutional change approved in the referendum “can now be ratified and signed into law by the president, thus formally amending our constitution and giving effect to what people voted for back in May”.

“And that allows us now as a government to bring forward the legislation to allow for abortion in Ireland in certain circumstances when the Dáil returns,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said the government was “on track, as we planned, to have that legislation through in the next parliamentary session, and the new services available to Irish women who need it in January. I just wanted to welcome that news.”

Government sources say that they expect the bill providing for legal abortion up to 12 weeks in pregnancy and in specified circumstances thereafter to be approved by cabinet on September 25th, and to come before the Dáil for its first debate (second stage) on October 3rd.

The Government hopes to complete second stage in the Dáil before the Budget on October 9th.