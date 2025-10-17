Hard handle with DNA matching that of man beaten to death shown to murder trial jury

The blue and black plastic handle was found by a garda after he climbed on top of a high wall near where the deceased was found. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A murder trial jury has been handed a hard plastic handle that a garda found over a garden wall near to where a man was beaten to death in Dublin last year.

The jury in the trial of three men who deny murdering Jozip Strok (31) heard on Friday that DNA matching that of the deceased man was found on the end of the stick.

Garda Alan Lagrue of Clondalkin Garda station told prosecution counsel Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing SC that he found the handle after climbing on top of a high wall near to where the deceased was found in Grange View, Clondalkin.

Gda Lagrue described the item as blue and black hard plastic that may have been the handle of a lump hammer or similar tool.

Mr Ó Dúnlaing asked for gloves to be given to the jurors so that they could pass the handle among themselves.

Dr Alan Magee of Forensic Science Ireland told Mr Ó Dúnlaing that a DNA profile generated from the end of the handle matched that of the deceased.

Mark Lee, of no fixed abode, and Anthony Delappe (19), of Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, have both pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Josip Strok at Grangeview Way in Clondalkin on April 3rd, 2024.

Connor Rafferty (21), of Castlegrange Close, Clondalkin, has pleaded not guilty to Mr Strok’s murder. All three have pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to David Druzinec at the same location. It is alleged that the three accused assaulted Mr Druzinec and Mr Strok on March 30th, 2024 and that Mr Strok died four days later from blunt force injuries sustained in the attack.

It is the prosecution case that the three men assaulted the two Croatians after being told that they had attacked a 17-year-old boy at a nearby bus stop. Mr Ó Dúnlaing said in his opening speech earlier this week that the accused knew Mr Strok and Mr Druzinec were foreign nationals and their status as foreigners has “relevance in the case”.

The trial continues on Monday before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring and a jury of six men and six women.