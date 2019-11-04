Non-jury trial for men accused of murdering gangland figure Eamon Kelly

Two men accused of the murder of gangland figure Eamon Kelly in Dublin in 2012 are to be tried at the Special Criminal Court, despite their objections.

Kenneth Donohoe (43), of Hazelgrove Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, and Darren Murphy (49), of Rory O’Connor House, Dublin 1, had opposed a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have them returned for trial before the non-jury court.

However, Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding alongside Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Judge James Faughnan, on Monday granted order requests from State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan for both men to be tried in Special Criminal Court 1.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

The two men were charged in May with murdering Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on December 4th, 2012. They also faced a connected firearms charge for unlawful possession of a Glock pistol with intent to endanger life.

Kelly (65), a father-of-nine, was shot a number of times in the chest as he walked towards his home.