Hospital can detain anorexic man who ‘cannot absorb danger of situation’, judge rules

Court told man’s hospital detention is necessary for the treatment of his anorexia and its complications

A High Court judge has made orders permitting the detention at a hospital of a young man suffering with severe anorexia and who is unable to “absorb the danger of [his] situation”.

Ms Justice Emily Egan on Thursday described the man’s case as devastating and the orders are “clearly urgently required”.

Barrister Catherine Duggan, for the HSE, said she was seeking an order to detain the man, an adult teenager, in circumstances where he lacks capacity to make decisions regarding his health, welfare and treatment needs.

Ms Duggan outlined to the court the evidence of medical professionals who believe the man’s hospital detention is necessary for the treatment of his anorexia and its complications.

Ms Duggan said the man has been admitted to hospital several times this year on account of his condition, but he has previously discharged himself against medical advice. He is currently in hospital, having been admitted in August, she said.

The man’s prognosis is very positive if he follows a meal plan set out by doctors, the court heard.

Barrister Cormac Hynes, who appeared for the man’s court-appointed advocate, said this is an extremely difficult case. Following a recent visit to the hospital, the advocate struggled to get the man’s views of his placement, Mr Hynes said.

Mr Hynes said the advocate is supportive of the application to detain the man in hospital.

Ms Justice Egan granted the orders sought. She said that while the man may be able to understand information conveyed to him about his condition, he seems to be unable to believe it or to absorb “the danger of the situation” he finds himself in.

The judge noted orders permitting nasogastric or other forced-feeding methods are not presently being sought. Should this be required, there should be a further application to the court, she said.