Michael Lynn to appeal unsuccessful bid to get High Court bail

Former solicitor Michael Lynn, who was extradited from Brazil to face multimillion euro theft charges, has lodged an appeal against his unsuccessful bid to get High Court bail.

Mr Lynn (49), with an address in St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin, is facing 21 charges at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court relating to the alleged theft of almost €30 million from seven financial institutions.

In one of the sample charges before the court, Mr Lynn is accused of stealing €4.1 million from Irish Nationwide on April 4th, 2007.

In another sample count, he is charged with stealing €3.6 million from Ulster Bank on October 20th, 2006.

In March Mr Lynn was extradited to Ireland from Brasil, where he has been living for several years.

Mr Lynn was refused bail in the High Court by Ms Justice Una Ní Raifeartaigh on April 6th.

He has lodged an appeal against the High Court’s refusal to grant him bail which was fixed for hearing on June 14th in the Court of Appeal.

During case management proceedings in the Court of Appeal on Friday, barrister Michael Hourigan BL, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Mr Justice George Birmingham that the High Court bail application had been a “lengthy matter” taking up the best part of a day.

Barrister Karl Monahan, for Mr Lynn, asked for an order requiring his client be brought to court on that date.

Mr Lynn is currently in Cloverhill Prison, the court heard.