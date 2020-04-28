Man’s conviction for raping heavily-pregnant partner overturned

A man who was found guilty of raping his heavily-pregnant partner has had his conviction overturned on appeal.

The Central Criminal Court trial had heard that the woman gave birth to the couple’s second child three days after the rape.

The Dublin man (55), who cannot be identified to protect the anonymity of the victim, was found guilty by a Central Criminal Court jury on two counts of rape at his home on December 22nd and December 23rd, 2014 following a three-week trial in April 2017.

He had already been convicted of three counts of sexual assault against the same victim. That 2016 trial heard that the man had videoed these sexual assaults using a torch and his mobile phone. He had denied all charges throughout two trials.

Jailing him for five years for the sexual assaults, Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy had said: “Any person who is willing to drug another person for his own sexual needs, is a danger to society.”

Following the rape trial, Mr Justice Paul Butler imposed a concurrent sentence of 10 years imprisonment with the final two years and six months suspended.

In December last year, the man moved to have his conviction for the rape offences quashed on a number of grounds in the Court of Appeal.

The man’s barrister, Michael Bowman SC, had argued that the trial judge erred when he told the jury they could consider the consistency of the complainant’s account as being supportive “or corroborative” of the prosecution case.

The trial judge should not have said “or corroborative”, Mr Bowman submitted, because the jury had just been told that corroboration was independent evidence. He conflated consistency of the complainant’s account with corroboration, counsel submitted, which was an error in law.

In a written judgement delivered earlier this month, Mr Justice John Edwards said the Court of Appeal would uphold the complaints made by the appellant concerning a misdirection on what was capable of amounting to corroboration and would allow the appeal on that sole ground.

In an order delivered electronically on Tuesday morning, Mr Justice Edwards said the court would quash the rape convictions recorded on the April 6th, 2017. No retrial was directed.